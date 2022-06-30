Pivetta allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch with five strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Pivetta has logged quality starts in all but one of his last 11 outings. He gave up an RBI single to Santiago Espinal and a solo home run to George Springer to account for the runs on his line Wednesday. The strong pitching has Pivetta at a 3.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 91:32 K:BB across 94.2 innings in 16 starts overall. He carries an 8-5 record into his next projected start, currently set for a home outing against the Rays next week.