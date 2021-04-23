Pivetta allowed two earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Pivetta held the Mariners without a hit through 5.2 innings and had surrendered only one walk in that span. However, he unraveled before getting his final out, walking two and surrendering a game-tying double. Even so, it was an encouraging outing for Pivetta, as he matched his longest start of the season and needed only 86 pitches to record 18 outs. He now has a 3.48 ERA across 20.2 innings to begin the campaign, but will need to improve on his 18:14 K:BB to maintain those results. Pivetta is projected to draw his next turn through the rotation Wednesday at the Mets.