Pivetta (9-9) earned the win Tuesday, allowing zero runs on one hit and three walks over seven innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out six.

Pivetta cruised through the Pittsburgh lineup Tuesday, allowing just four runners on base in seven innings of work. This marks the first time that the veteran righty has not allowed a run since June 9, as he brought his ERA down to 4.28 on the season. He next lines up to face the Orioles in Baltimore this weekend.