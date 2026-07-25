Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Holds Toronto scoreless Friday

Sandoval did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 scoreless innings.

Sandoval threw just 51 of 84 pitches for strikes with six whiffs but managed to keep the Blue Jays in check, departing with two outs and two men on in the fifth inning before Tyron Guerrero finished the frame. While the 29-year-old Sandoval has not pitched beyond the fifth in any of his three outings with the Red Sox, he's yielded just five earned runs while increasing his pitch count each time out. He'll take a 3.21 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 14 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next week.