Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Slated to start Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sandoval (biceps) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox brought Sandoval back from the 60-day injured list Monday, but he'll end up waiting for a few days before making his first big-league appearance since June 21, 2024, after enduring a lengthy recovery from internal brace surgery and multiple arm-related setbacks. Sandoval was sharp over the course of his six-start minor-league rehab assignment, generating a 1.96 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings between four outings with Triple-A Worcester and two with Double-A Portland. The southpaw built up to 68 pitches in his final rehab start over the weekend, so he could have a light workload restriction in place while he slots into the spot in the Boston rotation that previously belonged to Connelly Early (elbow), who was moved to the IL last week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!