Valdez struck out one over 1.1 scoreless relief innings in Monday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.
Valdez entered with one one and two out in the fifth inning and elicited a strike out, then hurled a 1-2-3 sixth. It was the fourth scoreless appearance in four outings for the right-hander, who has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight in five innings. All four of his outings have come with Boston trailing, and there's no indication he'll be moved into a high-leverage role. Valdez will serve as a multi-inning reliever when needed, as he did 11 times in 28 appearances for the Red Sox in 2021.
