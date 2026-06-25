Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Settles for no-decision

Suarez took a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

Facing a tough assignment at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Suarez fared well on the hill Wednesday. The 30-year-old left-hander fell just one strikeout short of matching his season-high output, also turning in his second consecutive quality start and third in his past four outings. Suarez will take a steady 2.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:25 K:BB over 82.2 innings into his next scheduled start at home versus the Nationals.