Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Feeling better
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony (oblique) said Tuesday that he feels better moving around but hasn't been cleared for baseball activities, MLB.com reports.
It's looking like a return during the regular season is unlikely for Anthony, but the Red Sox could qualify for the playoffs. If Boston's season extends into October, Anthony could eventually return to the active roster. The Red Sox beat the Blue Jays on Tuesday and then got a late-night, playoff-chance boost when the Astros loss to the Athletics.
