Anthony went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Anthony gave the Red Sox a two-run lead in the fifth inning with a solo shot to left field off Paul Skenes. Anthony is now up to eight home runs on the season, three of which have come over his last five games. He's been raking at the plate since the All-Star break with a .313/.424/.511 slash line with 27 runs, two steals, five homers and 16 RBI in 158 plate appearances.