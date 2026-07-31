Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Improves to 13-2

Gray (13-2) earned the win over the Athletics on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Gray wasn't at his sharpest, and he fell behind 3-0 after four innings. However, the veteran hurler hung tough and gave up just one more run the rest of the way. Gray was still trailing when he threw his final pitch, but Boston put up a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to propel the right-hander to his 13th victory -- tied with Cristopher Sanchez for the most in the league. Gray has stumbled a bit of late by allowing nine earned runs across 12 innings over his past two starts, but he's been so good this year that fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about the mediocre two-start stretch. He's projected for a home matchup against the White Sox his next time out.