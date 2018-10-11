Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will require knee surgery
Wright will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear when Wright will go under the knife, as he's waiting to hear back on a second opinion to determine if he can wait until after the World Series. Wright underwent surgery on his same left knee in May of 2017. A timetable for his return should emerge after the procedure is completed. Wright posted a 2.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:26 K:BB across 53.2 innings during the regular season but was removed from the postseason roster before making an appearance.
