Wright will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

It's unclear when Wright will go under the knife, as he's waiting to hear back on a second opinion to determine if he can wait until after the World Series. Wright underwent surgery on his same left knee in May of 2017. A timetable for his return should emerge after the procedure is completed. Wright posted a 2.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:26 K:BB across 53.2 innings during the regular season but was removed from the postseason roster before making an appearance.

