Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Fine following collision
Bogaerts said he feels OK following his collision with Byron Buxton (face) Friday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Bogaerts said the brim of Buxton's helmet banged against his collar bone. The shortstop added that he felt some stiffness afterwards, but the trainer checked him out and said he was fine. Bogaerts stayed in for two at-bats following the collision, finishing the day 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. It doesn't sound like the issue is anything to worry about, though the Red Sox may play it safe and give him a day off with Opening Day less than a week away.
