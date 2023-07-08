Abbott (4-1) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

The Brewers jumped on Abbott with four runs in the first two innings. It was the first major hiccup in the rookie's MLB career after he allowed one run or fewer in five of his first six career starts. After a 17.2-inning scoreless streak to open his career, Abbott has given up 11 runs over his last four outings. He still owns an impressive 2.38 ERA with a 48:14 K:BB across 41.2 frames.