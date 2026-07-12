Reds' Andrew Abbott: Goes four innings vs. Cubs

Abbott did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

It was a short outing for Abbott, who failed to make it through five innings for the first time in his last 14 starts. It's also the first time that the left-hander's given up more than three earned runs in a start over that span -- he'd posted a 2.86 ERA across 72.1 innings in his previous 13 outings. Abbott will head into the All-Star break with a 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 84:48 K:BB over 20 starts (105 innings) this season.