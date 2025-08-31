Abbott (8-5) took the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Abbott issued four walks and hit a batter but kept the Cardinals off the board in four of five innings. It was an encouraging rebound after the southpaw surrendered six earned runs a week ago, though he remains winless in eight starts since the All-Star break. He'll carry a 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 125:39 K:BB across 139 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next weekend.