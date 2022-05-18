Warren (2-1) blew the save but was credited with the win Tuesday against the Guardians. He gave up a walk and a two-run home run without a strikeout in his inning of work.

The Reds' two-run lead evaporated quickly with Warren on the mound, as he walked the first batter he faced and then served up a homer to Owen Miller. Warren got the win when Cincinnati rallied in the 10th, but it was another shaky outing. He now has a 7.11 ERA this season and could take a back seat to Alexis Diaz in the ninth inning for the time being.