Sousa was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Sousa got the short end of the stick Wednesday when the Reds selected the contract of fellow relief pitcher Kevin Herget, forcing them to drop someone from the 40-man roster. Sousa will now either remain with Triple-A Louisville, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. The left-hander appeared in 25 games with White Sox in 2022, struggling to a 8.41 ERA and 1.72 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 20.1 innings.