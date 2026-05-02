Singer (2-2) took the loss Friday as the Reds were routed 9-1 by the Pirates, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander dealt with traffic on the bases in all four of his innings, with runs crossing the plate in the first, third and fourth before Singer got the hook after 56 pitches (35 strikes). It's the second time in his last five starts that he's failed to complete at least four innings, and Singer hasn't managed to strike out more than three batters in any of those outings, further limiting his fantasy appeal. He'll carry a 5.57 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Cubs.