The Reds list Singer (foot) as their probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Singer's right foot was struck by a 106.7 mile-per-hour line drive during his most recent start Tuesday against the Nationals, but he wasn't forced out of the game early and ended up taking a loss after yielding three earned runs on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. The right-hander underwent follow-up X-rays following the start that returned negative, and though he's still tending to some bruising to the foot, the issue doesn't look like it will keep him from making his next turn through the rotation. Though his health seemingly isn't a concern, Singer won't make for a dependable fantasy option heading into his 10th start of the season after turning in a 5.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB in 42 innings through his first nine outings.