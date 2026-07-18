Reds' Brady Singer: Cruises to win Friday

Singer (4-9) earned the win Friday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on four hits across seven innings. He struck out six.

Singer gave up a run in the fifth and another one in the seventh, but he was solid the rest of the way en route to picking up his fourth win of the season. The 29-year-old right-hander has struck out at least five in each of his last seven starts (41.2 innings) while posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 over that span. He's scheduled to take the mound on the road against the Mariners in his next start.