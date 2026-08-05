Reds' Brady Singer: Delivers quality start Tuesday

Singer didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the A's, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander somewhat surprisingly stayed put at the trade deadline, and Singer celebrated remaining in Cincinnati by producing his eighth quality start of the season on 101 pitches (59 strikes). Singer has delivered quality starts in four of six trips to the mound since the beginning of July, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB in 36.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Nationals.