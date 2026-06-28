Reds' Brady Singer: Falls to Pirates

Singer (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing five runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Four of the runs charged to Singer came in the second inning, when Pittsburgh led off the frame with four consecutive hits, capped by a Tyler Callihan two-run homer. Coming into the day, Singer had pitched to a 2.33 ERA across 27 innings in his previous five outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.12 with a 1.54 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB across 16 starts (77.1 innings) this season. Singer is currently lined up to face the Orioles at home his next time out.