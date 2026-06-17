Reds' Brady Singer: Grabs third win

Singer (3-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.

Singer got off to a strong start, retiring the first six batters he faced before running into trouble in the middle innings. The right-hander allowed seven total baserunners across the third and fourth innings but limited the damage to just one run on a Bo Bichette RBI-single after stranding the bases loaded in both frames. The three hits allowed were a season low, as his 1.61 WHIP this season illustrates the traffic he has allowed on the bases. Singer now owns a 5.32 ERA and 52:23 K:BB across 66 innings and is slated to face the Brewers at home in his next start.