Reds' Brady Singer: Loses fourth straight

Singer (2-6) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts over four innings.

Singer allowed runs in three different frames and struggled with his command, throwing just 49 of 89 pitches for strikes. While only one of the three runs he allowed Friday was earned, the 29-year-old has now surrendered at least three runs in six straight starts, a stretch in which he's gone 0-5 while yielding 12 home runs. He'll carry a disappointing 5.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB across 55 innings this season into a road matchup against the Padres next week.