Singer (13-9) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over six innings in a 6-3 victory over the Mets. He struck out five.

While the right-hander's control was a little shaky and he threw just 58 of 99 pitches for strikes, Singer kept the damage to a minimum and got backed by three homers from the Cincinnati offense, including Sal Stewart's first career long ball. Singer has won four straight decisions while delivering five straight quality starts, a stretch in which he's posted a stellar 1.80 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB over 30 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the A's.