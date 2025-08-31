Singer (12-9) earned the win Sunday over the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks across six innings. He struck out eight.

Singer gave up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down and holding the Cards to one run over his final five frames. It's the fourth straight quality start for Singer, who's gone 5-1 with a 2.20 ERA with 47 strikeouts over his last seven outings (41 innings). The 29-year-old Singer's lowered his ERA to 4.08 on the season with a 1.26 WHIP and 140:52 K:BB across 27 starts (143.1 innings). He's currently slated for a home matchup with the Mets his next time out.