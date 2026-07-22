Reds' Brady Singer: Picks up fifth win

Singer (5-9) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

It was another strong effort from Singer, who's now turned in three straight quality starts while posting a 2.76 ERA across 45.2 innings in his last eight outings. Singer's managed to lower his ERA to 4.53 across 20 starts (103.1 innings) this season with a 1.38 WHIP and 88:32 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, currently slated to come at home against Cleveland.