Reds' Brady Singer: Plans to make next start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singer (blister) expects to make his next start, MLB.com reports.
The Reds haven't projected starters beyond Friday, so Singer's next scheduled start is not known. Given the typical five-game rotation, the right-hander would be in line to pitch the final Cactus League tilt for Cincinnati next Tuesday. Singer was prematurely removed from a start Wednesday when a blister developed on his right index finger. He cited the Arizona heat as a factor.