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Reds' Brady Singer: Sharp in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Singer did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

While Singer remains with a win since April 25, Wednesday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction, as he logged his first quality start in his last eight outings. Coming into the day, Singer had struggled to a 6.92 ERA while giving up 12 homers in 26 innings in his previous six outings. Overall, Singer is 2-6 with a 5.61 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 13 starts (61 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Mets at home his next time out.

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