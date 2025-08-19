Singer (11-9) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Angels on Monday.

Singer has logged three quality starts over four outings in August, allowing a total of five runs across 21.2 innings this month. A Taylor Ward RBI double in the first inning accounted for the lone run on Singer's line in this start. For the season, Singer is at a 4.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 123:49 K:BB through 131.1 innings across 25 starts. His next outing is projected to be a road start versus the Dodgers next week, assuming Nick Lodolo (finger) is able to return this week and the Reds move to a six-man rotation to accommodate that. Singer would be on regular rest if he gets moved up to pitch in this weekend's series in Arizona.