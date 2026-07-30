Reds' Brady Singer: Struggles with control in loss

Singer (5-10) took the loss against Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing four runs (all unearned) on six hits and four walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

After a nice streak of three starts of more than six innings, Singer stumbled in the 6-1 loss to the Guardians, only throwing 58 of his 100 pitches for strikes and walking two people home. The righty had not had an outing this short since June. Singer has now tied for the MLB-lead with 10 losses on the year, even though his stats are not so bad. The 29-year-old now sits at a 4.35 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 107.2 innings so far this season.