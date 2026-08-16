Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Reds' Brady Singer: Submits third straight quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Singer took a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Singer put forth a decent effort Saturday, turning in his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander has been pretty reliable for the Reds and fantasy managers since the beginning of June, working to a 3.62 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB over his last 13 outings (74.2 innings). Singer will look to further improve his 4.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 104:42 K:BB across 125.2 frames for the season in his next scheduled appearance against the Cardinals.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!