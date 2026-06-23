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Reds' Brady Singer: Superb in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Singer allowed two hits and issued two walks while striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday.

Singer went toe to toe with Milwaukee hurler Brandon Woodruff, as the pair combined for 13 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts. Singer had his swing-and-miss stuff working with 13 whiffs and a season-high seven punchouts while recording his first scoreless outing of the campaign. The right-hander held a 6.18 ERA through the end of May, but he's lowered that to 4.81 with an excellent June. Through four starts this month, Singer has posted a 1.64 ERA alongside a 23:9 K:BB over 22 innings.

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