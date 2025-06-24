Cincinnati selected Burns' contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The Reds had already announced Monday that Burns had arrived in Cincinnati and was set to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, but the team waited a day to make his call-up official. Regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Burns reached the big leagues after blazing through three levels of the minors this season. Over stops with High-A Dayton, Double-A Chattanooga and Louisville, Burns turned in a 1.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 89:13 K:BB in 66 innings across 13 starts. While the Reds are likely to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old's workload over the rest of the season, he possesses the skill set to make a big splash in the majors right away. The Reds optioned reliever Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster for Burns.