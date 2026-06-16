Reds' Chase Burns: Fans seven in eighth win

Burns (8-1) earned the win Monday against the Mets, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

Burns continued his remarkable campaign Monday, throwing 64 of his 100 pitches for strikes while racking up 19 whiffs. The right-hander was electric from the start, striking out six of the first eight batters he faced. He ran into trouble in both the fourth and fifth innings but escaped bases-loaded jams each time to preserve the shutout. Burns has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in 13 of his 14 starts this season and has recorded at least seven strikeouts in 11 of them. The 23-year-old now owns a stellar 2.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 95:26 K:BB across 80.2 innings. He slated to face the Yankees on the road in his next start.