Reds' Chase Burns: Rebounds in 10th win

Burns (10-1) earned the win Thursday over the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

After giving up a season-high five runs in his last outing, Burns rebounded with a strong effort Thursday to grab his 10th win. Burns has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in 15 of his 17 starts this season. His ERA sits at 2.40 with a 1.08 WHIP and 116:31 K:BB across 97.2 innings. Burns is currently slated for a home matchup with the Phillies his next time out.