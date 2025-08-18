Reds manager Terry Francona said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Burns (elbow) will resume a throwing program Monday.

Burns landed on the 15-day injured list Friday after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 right flexor strain, but the fact that the rookie has already been cleared to throw backs up the Reds' optimism that the righty is not facing an extended absence. When Burns returns from the IL, he could be deployed in relief, as the Reds have a bevy of other rotation options and also want to manage the 22-year-old's workload.