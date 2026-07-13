Reds' Chase Burns: Will miss All-Star Game

Burns will not play in Tuesday's All-Star Game due to a right groin injury he suffered during his last start Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Burns, who labored through five innings and 106 pitches, was injured while covering home plate on a wild pitch. The right-hander said he didn't feel anything wrong while on the mound for the rest of the game but felt tightness the following day. He huddled with manager Terry Francona and the front office and decided it was best to not represent the National League in the midsummer classic. There has been no mention of imaging, which suggests the 23-year-old could return following the All-Star break.