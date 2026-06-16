Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drives in six with two homers

Suarez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Monday's 12-0 win over the Mets.

Suarez wasted no time powering Cincinnati's offense, launching a two-run homer off Tobias Myers in the first inning before adding a grand slam in the second to give the Reds an early lead they would never relinquish. The veteran third baseman did all of his damage in the game's first two frames, finishing with a season-high six RBI and recording his first multi-homer game of the year. Suarez is now batting .222 alongside a .682 OPS with seven home runs, seven doubles, 25 RBI and 16 runs scored across 45 games.