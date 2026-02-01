Suarez and the Reds agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract Sunday that includes a $16 million mutual option for the 2027 season, pending a physical, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Suarez will reunite with the Reds, whom he spent seven seasons with from 2015 to 2021 before being traded to the Mariners in March of 2022. Passan relays that Suarez will likely see most of his at-bats as the Reds' designated hitter but should also get some reps at the corners. Suarez ended the 2025 season with the Mariners after being traded by the Diamondbacks in July. His .896 OPS with Arizona dipped noticeably to .683 with Seattle, and he ended the 2025 regular season with a .228/.298/.526 slash line with four steals, 91 runs, 49 home runs and 118 RBI over 657 plate appearances.