Greene (5-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings .

Greene made a smooth return in his first start since June 3, throwing 58 of 85 pitches for strikes and generating 16 whiffs. The 26-year-old has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of 12 outings this season while posting six quality starts. He'll take a 2.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 79:14 K:BB across 65.2 innings into a road matchup with the Angels early next week.