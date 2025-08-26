Greene (5-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Greene served up a pair of home runs to Andy Pages, which accounted for the first three runs. In the sixth, Greene put two runners on base before his exit, and they both came around to score after an error. While far from his best work, Greene can't be blamed for this loss when the Reds' offense was limited to three hits and three walks. He's at a 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 94:16 K:BB over 77 innings across 14 starts this season. He's allowed eight runs (six earned) with a 21:2 K:BB over 17.1 innings since returning from a groin injury. Greene is projected to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.