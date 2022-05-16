Greene (1-6) allowed a run on no hits and five walks while striking out nine in 7.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Pirates.

Greene and Art Warren combined to throw a no-hitter during Sunday's matchup, but the pair walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning before Pittsburgh scored on a groundout. As a result, the Reds became the sixth team in MLB history to lose while throwing a no-hitter. However, it was encouraging to see Greene bounce back after he had posted a 10.22 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 12.1 innings over his last three starts. The righty will attempt to remain effective in his next start, when he tentatively lines up to face Toronto on the road Saturday.