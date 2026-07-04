Reds' Hunter Greene: Officially activated from 60-day IL

The Reds activated Greene (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Orioles on Saturday.

Greene is finally ready to make his 2026 debut after fully recovering from arthroscopic surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips in his right elbow. The 26-year-old right-hander is looking to build off a strong 2025 regular season, when he went 7-4 across 19 starts with a 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 132:26 K:BB across 107.2 innings. In corresponding moves, right-hander Chase Petty was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and outfielder Will Benson was designated for assignment.