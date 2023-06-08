Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that Greene (hip) "felt great" during his bullpen session and is on track to start Sunday in St. Louis, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Greene had a start skipped because of hip stiffness, but pushing him back was viewed as precautionary and he looks ready to roll this weekend versus the Cardinals. The flamethrowing right-hander has been excellent of late, posting a 2.37 ERA and 29:8 K:BB over 19 innings covering his last three starts.