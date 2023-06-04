Reds manager David Bell said Greene won't make his next start until next Sunday against the Cardinals while he deals with hip stiffness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bell added that the Reds have "no major concern" with Greene's hip, according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The right-hander was scheduled to pitch Monday against the Brewers, but that start will now go to Andrew Abbott, who will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make his MLB debut. Greene has been excellent as of late and has struck out double-digit hitters in his last two starts, but he won't be back in action until next weekend against St. Louis, at the earliest.