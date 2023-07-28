Greene (hip) has an estimated return date of Aug. 20, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene emerged from Tuesday's side session no worse for wear and threw live batting practice Friday, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The right-hander has been out since mid-June with right hip issues and has been working lately on strengthening core stability. A specific target date for his return has now come into focus, with a couple starts in the minors on a rehab assignment looking likely, perhaps starting next weekend.