Greene (7-4) threw a shutout Thursday versus the Cubs, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine over nine innings.

This was the second shutout of Greene's career, with the other coming in his rookie year in 2022. He was perfect through four innings before Moises Ballesteros reached on an error to lead off the fifth. Greene then walked Michael Busch in the sixth and allowed a double to Seiya Suzuki in the seventh. Aside from a poor showing versus the Athletics last Saturday, Greene has been dominant in September, allowing a total of seven runs over 24.2 innings across his four starts this month to keep the Reds feasibly still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Greene is now at a 2.74 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 125:24 K:BB through 101.2 innings over 18 starts this season. He is projected to make his last start of the regular season at home versus the Pirates next week.