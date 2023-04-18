Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Greene (leg) will have his next start pushed back a day, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In fact, all member of the Reds' starting rotation will get an additional day of rest on the next turn through. Levi Stoudt is set to make his MLB debut in a spot start Wednesday versus the Rays and Luke Weaver (forearm) will be activated from the IL to pitch Thursday against the Pirates, allowing for the schedule maneuvering. Greene took a comebacker off his right tibia Monday but X-rays turned up negative for any structural damage.