site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-justin-dunn-moved-to-60-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Justin Dunn: Moved to 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dunn (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Dunn continues to battle serious shoulder problems and might be in for another lost season. The most recent diagnosis was right rotator cuff inflammation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read